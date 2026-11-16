Democratic challenger Kimberly Hardy concedes close Congressional race to incumbent Republican David Rouzer

After the preliminary election results earlier this month, Hardy was safely inside the recount range in her race against longtime incumbent Rouzer, who has served since 2014 without ever facing a serious challenge.

On election night, Rouzer led Hardy by 2,425 votes, inside the recount range of 1% of their combined votes, which was 3,175 based on preliminary results. The addition of provisional ballots narrowed that slightly. Notably, Libertarian candidate Maad Abu-Ghazalah received more than 3,000 votes — more than the margin between Rouzer and Hardy.

In a district that was considered a comfortably safe Republican win, some Democrats have called even coming close a symbolic victory. Hardy was within a percentage point, whereas previously Rouzer has always won by comfortable margins.

In 2012, Rouzer left the State Senate to run in District 7, which had just been redrawn by Republicans; he was narrowly defeated by Democratic incumbent Mike McIntyre after calling for a recount. Since then, Rouzer has consistently won by 15 points or more; his closest race was the 2018 midterms, where he defeated Democratic challenger Kyle Horton by about 13 points.

Given how close the race was, some pushed Hardy to pursue a recount. In a video posted to Facebook, Hardy said she didn’t think that would be realistic.

“No one's ever come this close to beating David [Rouzer] before. But that margin being so small is why everyone is encouraging us to fight and to call for a recount. The problem is the number of ballots we need to make up the difference is 2,272, and we really just don't think that we'll be able to find that number of votes in a recount, and so we are going to call it here,” Hardy said. “So yes, this is the video where I concede the election, so that we can move forward.”

Hardy thanked her supporters, noting that her campaign knocked on over 175,000 doors and had 56,000 conversations with potential voters — and she wasn’t shy about her plans for the future.

“I fully intend to run for this seat again in 2028,” Hardy said.

Hardy added that she plans to keep her promise to hold annual town halls in every county of District Seven, starting next year after the holiday season.

In a statement on Facebook, Rouzer thanked his supporters and commended Hardy for a "hard-fought" campaign:

Now that the vote tallies of the respective counties are official and this campaign has come to its final point of closure, I would like to say again — as I did the night of Election Day — how honored and humbled I am to have the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District. I want to again thank my many supporters, including so many volunteers for their tireless work. I also want to especially thank all of the election officials and poll workers who worked so hard to facilitate and oversee the election process to ensure that every lawful vote was counted. Additionally, I commend Kimberly Hardy and her supporters on their hard-fought campaign.

It is the honor of a lifetime to serve Southeastern North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives, and I will continue to work for the betterment of each and every individual, family, and community. May God always bless America