Re-Education Nation: A Limited Series WHQR Podcast

WHQR | By Logan Kennedy
Published January 2, 2026 at 11:08 AM EST

In this limited-series podcast, freelance journalist and broadcaster Logan Kennedy sits down with the people on the ground in schools and classrooms, who know firsthand what is happening in public education. The program aims to add context to the constant noise out of Raleigh and Washington, and hear firsthand from the teachers, school board members, advocates, and students in our local schools.

Re-Education Nation is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

Episodes:

You can also find podcast episodes in the WHQR Presents ... channel on Spotify, Apple Music, and other podcast services. You can find more information here.
Logan Kennedy
Logan Kennedy is a freelance journalist and radio broadcaster based in Columbus County, North Carolina. In his podcast Re-Education Nation, Kennedy went back to his roots as a student journalist to take a deep dive into the subject most important to him, the quality of public education for our students.
