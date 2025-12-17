© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR Presents...

Re-Education Nation: NHCS Board Member Tim Merrick talks funding, censure

By Logan Kennedy
Published December 17, 2025 at 1:11 PM EST
In this limited-series podcast, freelance journalist and broadcaster Logan Kennedy sits down with the people on the ground in schools and classrooms, who know firsthand what is happening in public education. The program aims to add context to the constant noise out of Raleigh and Washington, and hear firsthand from the teachers, school board members, advocates, and students in our local schools.

On this episode, outspoken New Hanover County School Board Member Tim Merrick (D) joins Re-Education Nation for a discussion on county, state, and federal funding in the school system, his censure in April after supporting an educator, as well as his case for public education.

Re-Education Nation is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

Logan Kennedy
Logan Kennedy is a freelance journalist and radio broadcaster based in Columbus County, North Carolina. In his podcast Re-Education Nation, Kennedy went back to his roots as a student journalist to take a deep dive into the subject most important to him, the quality of public education for our students.
