Re-Education Nation: NHCS Board Member Tim Merrick talks funding, censure
In this limited-series podcast, freelance journalist and broadcaster Logan Kennedy sits down with the people on the ground in schools and classrooms, who know firsthand what is happening in public education. The program aims to add context to the constant noise out of Raleigh and Washington, and hear firsthand from the teachers, school board members, advocates, and students in our local schools.
On this episode, outspoken New Hanover County School Board Member Tim Merrick (D) joins Re-Education Nation for a discussion on county, state, and federal funding in the school system, his censure in April after supporting an educator, as well as his case for public education.
Re-Education Nation is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.