WHQR Presents...

Re-Education Nation: Sandhills Region Teacher of the Year Anthony Martin on Education Politics, School Funding, and CTE

By Logan Kennedy
Published December 24, 2025 at 10:08 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

In this limited-series podcast, freelance journalist and broadcaster Logan Kennedy sits down with the people on the ground in schools and classrooms, who know firsthand what is happening in public education. The program aims to add context to the constant noise out of Raleigh and Washington, and hear firsthand from the teachers, school board members, advocates, and students in our local schools.

On this episode, Sandhills Region Teacher of the Year Anthony Martin joins Re-Education Nation for a discussion on his background as an Assistant Superintendent and work at the state department of education. We talk politics in education, as well as how funding matters, and moves through the system.

Re-Education Nation is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

Logan Kennedy
Logan Kennedy is a freelance journalist and radio broadcaster based in Columbus County, North Carolina. In his podcast Re-Education Nation, Kennedy went back to his roots as a student journalist to take a deep dive into the subject most important to him, the quality of public education for our students.
