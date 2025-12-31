Re-Education Nation: Angie Smith Kahney on School Safety, Students' Mental Health, and the NHCS Sexual Assault Scandal
In this limited-series podcast, freelance journalist and broadcaster Logan Kennedy sits down with the people on the ground in schools and classrooms, who know firsthand what is happening in public education. The program aims to add context to the constant noise out of Raleigh and Washington, and hear firsthand from the teachers, school board members, advocates, and students in our local schools.
On this episode, social worker and local youth advocate Angie Smith Kahney joins Re-Education Nation for a discussion on violence in schools, the mental health epidemic afflicting youth across the nation, and sexual violence in our schools and communities.
Re-Education Nation is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.