Re-Education Nation: Former NHCS DEI Board Member Pastor Gayle Tabor On Systemic Racism, LGBTQ+ Youth at Risk, and Bullying
In this limited-series podcast, freelance journalist and broadcaster Logan Kennedy sits down with the people on the ground in schools and classrooms, who know firsthand what is happening in public education. The program aims to add context to the constant noise out of Raleigh and Washington, and hear firsthand from the teachers, school board members, advocates, and students in our local schools.
On this episode, Pastor Gayle Tabor, who served on New Hanover Coutny Schools' DEI board before its demise, clarifies the meaning and purpose of DEI, responds to what they see as baseless claims from the White House concerning indoctrination and discrimination from DEI policies, and a society normalizing domineering one another.
Find more episodes here.
Re-Education Nation is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.