Re-Education Nation: Former NHCS DEI Board Member Pastor Gayle Tabor On Systemic Racism, LGBTQ+ Youth at Risk, and Bullying

On this episode, Pastor Gayle Tabor, who served on New Hanover Coutny Schools' DEI board before its demise, clarifies the meaning and purpose of DEI, responds to what they see as baseless claims from the White House concerning indoctrination and discrimination from DEI policies, and a society normalizing domineering one another.

Find more episodes here.

Re-Education Nation is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.