WHQR's 2022 Primary Election coverage
Find interviews and information about candidates for the New Hanover County School Board, Board of Commissioners, and Sheriff's Office, plus North Carolina's 7th Congressional District. Plus, voting information.
Links to coverage:
- The Newsroom: Unpacking the NHC commissioners’ candidate town hall
- The Newsroom: The four Democratic primary candidates for North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District
- The Newsroom: Unpacking this week’s Board of Education candidate town hall
- The Newsroom: Democratic primary candidates for NHCSO, Ed McMahon and Kelvin Hargrove
- The Newsroom: Primary elections
- After candidate filing closes, New Hanover County looks ahead to busy primary election season
Voting info:
- NC State Board of Elections – Look up your registration and poll location
- New Hanover County Board of Elections
- Brunswick County Board of Elections
- Pender County Board of Elections
- Early voting — One-stop absentee voting (commonly known as “early voting”) allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days prior to Election Day. One-Stop voting allows voters an opportunity to vote when it best suits individual schedules. For the 2022 Statewide Primary Election, the in-person early voting period begins Thursday, April 28, and ends Saturday, May 14.
- Absentee voting — This method of voting requires registered voters to request a ballot through the new online Absentee Request Portal on the NC State Board of Elections website or complete the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form✎ EditSign✎ EditSign, and submit the form to the New Hanover County Board of Elections Office. Once processed, you will receive the ballot in the mail for you to complete and return prior to the Absentee Ballot Deadline (Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 5 PM if returned by hand to BOE office or Friday, May 20, 2022 if returned by mail with a postmark dated on/before May 17).
- Primary Election Day - Tuesday, May 17