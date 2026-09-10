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Wilmington Record Show

Wilmington Record Show

The Wilmington Record Show returns to Waterline Brewing Company on Saturday, October 17!
Browse thousands of records and music-related finds from more than 20 vendors traveling from across the region for an afternoon celebrating all things vinyl.

STOWE will set the soundtrack with an all-vinyl DJ set for the first three hours, followed by a live performance from the Yard Doggs. Smash N Dash and Well Fed Ed will be serving food throughout the day, including vegan options, while Waterline pours locally brewed craft beer, cocktails, wine and more.
Whether you’re a longtime collector, hunting for a hidden gem or just love good music, come dig through the crates and spend the afternoon with fellow music lovers.

Saturday, October 17 | 12–4 p.m. | Free Admission | Family Friendly
Waterline Brewing Co. | 721 Surry Street, Wilmington, NC

Waterline Brewing Co.
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

marykate@waterlinebrewing.com
Waterline Brewing Co.
721 Surry St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-777-5599
info@waterlinebrewing.com
www.waterlinebrewing.com