The Wilmington Record Show returns to Waterline Brewing Company on Saturday, October 17!

Browse thousands of records and music-related finds from more than 20 vendors traveling from across the region for an afternoon celebrating all things vinyl.

STOWE will set the soundtrack with an all-vinyl DJ set for the first three hours, followed by a live performance from the Yard Doggs. Smash N Dash and Well Fed Ed will be serving food throughout the day, including vegan options, while Waterline pours locally brewed craft beer, cocktails, wine and more.

Whether you’re a longtime collector, hunting for a hidden gem or just love good music, come dig through the crates and spend the afternoon with fellow music lovers.

Saturday, October 17 | 12–4 p.m. | Free Admission | Family Friendly

Waterline Brewing Co. | 721 Surry Street, Wilmington, NC