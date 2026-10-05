WHQR Meet Up
WHQR Meet Up
Looking for a fun community gathering after work? Join WHQR staff for good food and good conversation on Wednesday, October 21, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at The LBC Bottle Shop & Beer Yard!
Meet-ups are a chance for WHQR listeners to gather and celebrate public radio, independent journalism, and a love for music! When you come to LBC on October 21, you can expect to meet some of your favorite familiar voices, behind-the-scenes staff, and other supporters who share your passions for local media and classical music.
And don't forget to bring your appetite! Wilmywoodie will be on-site to serve delicious pizza for you to share with your family and friends... so bring your crew and be ready for a fun night out with WHQR!
LBC Bottle Shop & Beer Yard
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
WHQR
9103431640
memberservices@whqr.org
LBC Bottle Shop & Beer Yard
15670 US-17Hampstead, North Carolina 28443