WHQR Meet Up at LBC Bottle Shop

Looking for a fun community gathering after work? Join WHQR staff for good food and good conversation on Wednesday, October 21, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at The LBC Bottle Shop & Beer Yard!

Meet-ups are a chance for WHQR listeners to gather and celebrate public radio, independent journalism, and a love for music! When you come to LBC on October 21, you can expect to meet some of your favorite familiar voices, behind-the-scenes staff, and other supporters who share your passions for local media and classical music.

And don't forget to bring your appetite! Wilmywoodie will be on-site to serve delicious pizza for you to share with your family and friends... so bring your crew and be ready for a fun night out with WHQR!