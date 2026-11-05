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Wesley Memorial United Women in Faith Annual Bazaar & Bake Sale

Wesley Memorial United Women in Faith Annual Bazaar & Bake Sale

Annual Holiday Bazaar featuring handmade crafts and homemade goodies. Large yard sale including plants and jewelry. Christmas decorations. All methods of payment accepted. All proceeds benefit local and global missions.

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Wesley Memorial United Women in Faith
910-791-4092
office@welcometowesley.com
Welcome to Wesley

Artist Group Info

mkpalmer54@gmail.com
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
1401 South College Road
Wilmington , North Carolina 28403
910-791-4092
office@welcometowesley.com
welcometowesley.com