Wesley Memorial United Women in Faith Annual Bazaar & Bake Sale
Wesley Memorial United Women in Faith Annual Bazaar & Bake Sale
Annual Holiday Bazaar featuring handmade crafts and homemade goodies. Large yard sale including plants and jewelry. Christmas decorations. All methods of payment accepted. All proceeds benefit local and global missions.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wesley Memorial United Women in Faith
910-791-4092
office@welcometowesley.com
Artist Group Info
mkpalmer54@gmail.com
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
1401 South College RoadWilmington , North Carolina 28403
910-791-4092
office@welcometowesley.com