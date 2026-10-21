USO Show and Dance

Honoring all who have served!

Friday November 6, 2026

7pm - 10pm

The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center will be THE place to celebrate Veterans Day 2026 with a 1940s style USO Show & Dance to honor Southeast North Carolina veterans. The one night only event will be Friday, November 6, 2026.

This very special evening is presented by Thalian Association Community Theatre and The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center to remember the men and women who served our country. Concessions including wine and beer will be available. All proceeds benefit the Historic USO Building Preservation Fund.

Relive the sounds of the 1940s, hit songs, famous performers, and unforgettable dances with an original USO Show!

The fun starts at 7:00 pm with a free swing dance lesson from Cape Fear Swing Dance Society. The USO Show will begin at 7:30 pm but dancing will continue nonstop until 10:00 pm.

For tickets and more info visit wilmingtoncommunityarts.org/classes-and-events/celebrate-veterans-day-at-the-historic-uso-building/