Toys for Tots Drive at Burgwin-Wright House

Help bring the joy of Christmas and the holidays to Wilmington’s children.

The Burgwin-Wright House is a drop-off site for toys now through December 12th. Drop off new, unwrapped toys in the visitor center on the ground-floor level. You can drop off toys Monday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

The goal of Marine Toys for Tots is to help bring the joy of Christmas and the holiday season and a message of hope to America's less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy.