Toys for Tots Drive at Burgwin-Wright House
Toys for Tots Drive at Burgwin-Wright House
Help bring the joy of Christmas and the holidays to Wilmington’s children.
The Burgwin-Wright House is a drop-off site for toys now through December 12th. Drop off new, unwrapped toys in the visitor center on the ground-floor level. You can drop off toys Monday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm.
The goal of Marine Toys for Tots is to help bring the joy of Christmas and the holiday season and a message of hope to America's less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy.
Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Burgwin-Wright House
9107620570
info@burgwinwrighthouse.com
Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens
224 Market St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910.762.0570
info@burgwinwrighthouse.com