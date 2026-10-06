Ti Elle' aBee - Popovers & Beer Pairing at Flytrap Brewing!

A little fall indulgence is coming to Flytrap this Sunday.

From 3–6 PM, we’re teaming up with Ti Elle’ aBee for a Stuffed Popovers & Beer Pairing—Ti Elle’ aBee brings together the joy of simple indulgence with the richness of herbs and botanicals to baking. Her gluten-free, protien rich popovers and artisanal herbal teas are crafted with locally sourced honey and hand-selected ingredients, chosen with intention. Each bite is an invitation to savor the moment. Something familiar yet considered a nostalgic warmth, in the heart of Wilmington.

She's bringing along both sweet and savory popover options that we've curated to pair with our crisp small batch brews.

Come sip, snack, and savor the season with us in the Pumpkin Patch.

Sunday, October 11th | 3–6 PM.

Popovers + beer + fall vibes? We’re in!