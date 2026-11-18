Showtimes

Dates: Friday January 15, 2027 - Sunday January 24, 2027

Friday - Saturday Time: 7:30 pm

Sunday Time: 3:00 pm

Location

2nd Street Stage Hannah Block

Historic USO/Community Arts Center

wilmingtoncommunityarts.org

The Neverland Project

By Stephen Gregg

You’ve heard of Peter Pan. You might even think you know the story—about a boy who can fly, about Neverland and pirates and Lost Boys and Tinker Bell. But you don’t know the real story because the man who wrote it all down wasn’t actually there. Wendy Moira Angela Darling, who was there, is about to fix that. She’ll show you what really happened to Peter’s shadow and how Peter learned to fly. She’ll teach you about Tinker Bell (who is meaner than you thought), and she’ll introduce you to a key character you’ve never heard of. To do this, Wendy is staging a play called The Neverland Project. Get ready to fly, because the best way to explain Neverland is to take you there.