9pm Doors. 10pm Show. $10 ADV $15 DOS. 21+

The Guilty Party

www.instagram.com/theguiltypartymusic

Since their formation in 2023, the Guilty Party has never played the same set twice. With over 250 songs in their rotation, they make every night a singular experience. Equally at home playing funky tight grooves, fuzzed out garage rock, or psychedelic jams that ascend into the stratosphere, The Guilty Party approaches every stage with the same goal. They are here to rip.

Their upcoming debut album features a selection of original music, all recorded and produced at their home studio in Wilmington NC. Some of these songs have been crowd tested on stage for years, some of them have never been heard outside of the back porches and late-night fire pits where they were crafted. Ranging from sublime to raucous, and sometimes absurd, it is an artistic collaboration reflective of its five members individual musical perspectives.

No A.I. No shortcuts. No B.S.

Just raw pure Rock & Roll….

The Guilty Party is:

Cam Owens (Vocals)

Jack Yaeger (Bass, Saxophone)

Mason Williams (Guitar)

Matt Yaeger (Guitar)

Austin Schmitt (Drums)