The Between Our Legs Book Tour @Pomegranate Books Wednesday, October 28 2026, 7pm

Nina de Gramont, Caroline Beuley, and Justine Payton will each read excerpts from their essays in Between Our Legs. Between Our Legs is a collection of 20 essays by 20 different authors on a variety of gynecological health topics, including childbirth, PCOS, endometriosis, UTIs, yeast infections, menopause, and more. Join us for this free event at Pomegranate Books on Wednesday, October 28, at 7:00 p.m.