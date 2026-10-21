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The Between Our Legs Book Tour @Pomegranate Books Wednesday, October 28 2026, 7pm

The Between Our Legs Book Tour @Pomegranate Books Wednesday, October 28 2026, 7pm

Nina de Gramont, Caroline Beuley, and Justine Payton will each read excerpts from their essays in Between Our Legs. Between Our Legs is a collection of 20 essays by 20 different authors on a variety of gynecological health topics, including childbirth, PCOS, endometriosis, UTIs, yeast infections, menopause, and more. Join us for this free event at Pomegranate Books on Wednesday, October 28, at 7:00 p.m.

Pomegranate Books
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pomegranate Books
910-452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com
http://www.pombooks.net
Pomegranate Books
4418 Park Ave
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com <pomegranatenc@gmail.com>
http://pombooks.net