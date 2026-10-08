Thalian Association presents Spookeasy Cabaret

Thalian Association Community Theatre is excited to partner with The Davis Community to provide great entertainment at the beautiful new Magnolia Center on The Davis Community Campus!

Spookeasy

I Put A Spell On You

October 16 & 17, 2026

7:00 pm

Doors Open at 6:30 pm

A Halloween Musical Cabaret Featuring Performers From The Local Theatre Community

2 Act Performance With An Intermission

980 Roundhouse Circle

The Magnolia Event Center

A frightfully fabulous evening of intoxicating jazz, Broadway favorites, signature cocktails, and Halloween enchantment. Brought to you by Thalian Association Community Theatre and The Davis Community. Here are just a few of our spooktacular tunes; That Old Black Magic, Time Warp from Rocky Horror, Love Potion No. 9, Jeepers Creepers, I Put A Spell On You and Thriller.

The public is always invited to attend and ticket sales will support Thalian Association Community Theatre productions and Youth Theatre art education programming. Begin your evening with a pre-show dinner at Cornelia’s, next to the Magnolia Center.

Get your tickets at thalian.org or call the box office at 910-251-1788 to avoid online fees.

Click here for more info about the event: https://www.thalian.org/fundraisers/public-events-at-the-magnolia-center-at-the-davis-community/