Tempo Tonight Original Music Series: Sai Collins and David Dixon
Tempo Tonight Original Music Series: Sai Collins and David Dixon
Tempo Tonight is an original music showcase series on the first Wednesday of the month featuring amazing artists from Wilmington and surrounding areas!
In September we welcome David Dixon and Sai Collins to this beautiful 3rd floor cocktail lounge for an evening of intimate original music, inspiration and creative community. Doors are at 6- find us on the top floor of The Husk building on Sept 2nd!
Tempo 33 Piano Bar and Lounge
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
deliatheartist@gmail.com
Tempo 33 Piano Bar and Lounge
33 South Front St. - 3rd floorWilmington, North Carolina 28401