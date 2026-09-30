TALLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA BAROQUE CHRISTMAS CONCERT-TO BENEFIT THE GOOD SHEPHERD CENTER
TALLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA BAROQUE CHRISTMAS CONCERT-TO BENEFIT THE GOOD SHEPHERD CENTER
The Tallis Chamber Orchestra will present the annual Baroque Christmas Concert to benefit the Good Shepherd Center. The concert will feature many Baroque Christmas Concertos and Christmas carols. Guest musicians include Sara Westermark-soprano, Mary Gheen-flute and Rebecka Rose-oboe. December 21, 7:30pm, Windermere Presbyterian Church. Contact Phil Singleton for more information, psinglet@aol.com.
Windermere Presbyterian Church
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Tallis Chamber Orchestra
psinglet@aol.com
Windermere Presbyterian Church
104 Windemere RdWilmington,
910-791-5966
windermere@bizec.rr.com