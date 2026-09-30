The Tallis Chamber Orchestra will present the annual Baroque Christmas Concert to benefit the Good Shepherd Center. The concert will feature many Baroque Christmas Concertos and Christmas carols. Guest musicians include Sara Westermark-soprano, Mary Gheen-flute and Rebecka Rose-oboe. December 21, 7:30pm, Windermere Presbyterian Church. Contact Phil Singleton for more information, psinglet@aol.com.