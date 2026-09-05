String Break Concert
String Break Concert
With roots in Americana and Bluegrass, Durham-based band String Break has branched out into covering a variety of crowd-pleasing songs from artists like Steve Earle, the Eagles, Buffalo Springfield, The Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, a number of their own original songs and lots more.
stringbreakband.com
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina
$25.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
String Break Band
info@stringbreakband.com
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wilmington North Carolina
4313 Lake AvenueWilmington, North Carolina 28403