Speak Ya Peace NC presents: Pause for Poetry.
Speak Ya Peace NC presents: Pause for Poetry.
NOVEMBER'S SESSION IS POSTPONED TO 11/20/2026
Join us every 2nd Friday of the month for Pause for Poetry at The Fuzzy Needle Books and Records.
Poetry is the breath between moments—the rhythm of city streets, the roots growing in quiet spaces, the metaphors that carry what we feel but can’t always say. In a world that moves fast, this is your time to slow down, reflect, and connect.
What’s been haunting you? Inspiring you? Making you laugh or feel deeply? Share it here.
Poetry is the heart of expression—and this space is yours.
Come spend your 2nd Friday with Speak Ya Peace NC as we Pause for Poetry. Each month features a spotlight wordsmith, along with opportunities to share your own voice.
Don’t miss it.
The Fuzzy Needle
10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Speak Ya Peace NC
7182088905
SpeakYaPeace@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Mahlaynee Cooper AKA Carrie Assata
speakyapeace@yahoo.com
The Fuzzy Needle
716 S. 17th StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 663-1655
tim@thefuzzyneedle.com