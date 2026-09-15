Sock Hop Ukulele Style at Lazy Pirate
Sock Hop Ukulele Style at Lazy Pirate
Sock Hop Ukulele Style at the Lazy Pirate
CAROLINA BEACH, NC: The Ukulele Strummers of the Cape Fear are holding their
Annual Fall/Halloween Ukulele Strum-Along on Thursday, October 15 at The Lazy Pirate,
701 N. Lake Park Blvd in Carolina Beach from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Come early for
social time with fellow ukulele strummers from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The theme this year will be Ukulele Sock Hop, a Trip Back to the Music of the 50’s.
Ukulele strummers of all abilities are invited to join us for a group ukulele strum-along
that will feature popular music of the era. Music will be projected and the public is invited
to attend for some twistin’’ good fun.
1950’s attire is welcome, so dig out the Bobby socks, slick back your hair and dust off
that old poodle skirt. Music will include some spinnin’ good fun like Splish Splash,
Hound Dog, Rock Around the Clock, That’ll Be the Day and much more.
Music and information can be found at www.ukestrumcf.org. Music will be projected, so
no need to bring a music stand. Just lace up your saddle shoes, tune up your ukulele
and join us for a rockin’ good time. It’ll be a gas.
The event is free to attend. Food and beverages are available for purchase at The Lazy
Pirate.
Ukulele Strummers of the Cape Fear is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting
playing the ukulele through educational, cultural and social activities. Our strumming
group is open to all strummers of all abilities and meets monthly the fourth Tuesday of
the month at Hannah Block Community Arts Center, 120 S. 2nd Street in Wilmington. For
more information, contact the Ukulele Strummers at ukestrumcf@gmail.com.