Sock Hop Ukulele Style at Lazy Pirate

Sock Hop Ukulele Style at the Lazy Pirate

CAROLINA BEACH, NC: The Ukulele Strummers of the Cape Fear are holding their

Annual Fall/Halloween Ukulele Strum-Along on Thursday, October 15 at The Lazy Pirate,

701 N. Lake Park Blvd in Carolina Beach from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Come early for

social time with fellow ukulele strummers from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The theme this year will be Ukulele Sock Hop, a Trip Back to the Music of the 50’s.

Ukulele strummers of all abilities are invited to join us for a group ukulele strum-along

that will feature popular music of the era. Music will be projected and the public is invited

to attend for some twistin’’ good fun.

1950’s attire is welcome, so dig out the Bobby socks, slick back your hair and dust off

that old poodle skirt. Music will include some spinnin’ good fun like Splish Splash,

Hound Dog, Rock Around the Clock, That’ll Be the Day and much more.

Music and information can be found at www.ukestrumcf.org. Music will be projected, so

no need to bring a music stand. Just lace up your saddle shoes, tune up your ukulele

and join us for a rockin’ good time. It’ll be a gas.

The event is free to attend. Food and beverages are available for purchase at The Lazy

Pirate.

Ukulele Strummers of the Cape Fear is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting

playing the ukulele through educational, cultural and social activities. Our strumming

group is open to all strummers of all abilities and meets monthly the fourth Tuesday of

the month at Hannah Block Community Arts Center, 120 S. 2nd Street in Wilmington. For

more information, contact the Ukulele Strummers at ukestrumcf@gmail.com.