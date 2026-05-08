TIX: REDSHOW.SQUARE.SITE

Additional 2 drink/food minimum required

With some new material and guest singers Mirla Criste, Trevor Marlow and Matthew Thomas-Reid, RED's BACK! And Still Unfiltered is poised once again to wow Diana Kyle's audience with her madcap humor and tuneful songs from the Broadway and Hollywood cannon.

WHAT CRITICS SAY:

"Veteran stage and film actress is mesmerizing...!" - All About The Stage, LA

"... makes the most of it...mercurial..." - Discover Hollywood Magazine, LA

"A commanding presence." - Stage Raw, LA

WHO IS DIANA "RED" KYLE?

Formerly based in NYC and Hollywood, veteran film and stage actress Diana Kyle, known locally as “Red,” is a native Southerner with her own brand of raucous and suggestive humor, along with heartfelt personal stories, in addition to having a professionally trained theatrical singing voice.

She has performed leading roles in MAME, APPLAUSE! ANNIE WARBUCKS, DAMES AT SEA and many other musicals. While in Los Angeles, she was the recipient of an LA WEEKLY THEATRE AWARD for her comedic role in the acclaimed A MULHOLLAND CHRISTMAS CAROL at Theatre of Note. In 2015 she had the title role of Ma Barker in THE GHOST OF MA BARKER, for which she received rave reviews, at the Ruby Theatre in Hollywood.

Diana has given two concerts in Hollywood at Barnsdall Park Theatre and was a favorite at open mic venues throughout Los Angeles.

Additionally, she has made several television appearances: “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”; “Suburgatory”; “Mad Men” and “Anger Management”. Film work includes “Freedom Writers”, “The Great Buck Howard”, “Dark Streets”, and “Dreamgirls”.

Diana was also involved in the executive and legal entertainment arena in Los Angeles for over 15 years including Warner Bros. and Paramount Studios, as well as independent feature film production.

Producing credits include the cult favorite SCREECH OF THE DECAPITATED and GREELEY’S FIELD. (In the first film she also can be seen as a “biker chick in the Amazon Jungle”…totally worth the 99 cents on Prime!)

In 2017 after almost two decades in Tinseltown, Diana headed back east and by providence, or just good luck, ended up in the Port City. And history is made!

See you at the show - come and have a few drinks, tons of laughs…and thanks!