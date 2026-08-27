© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RED Unfiltered is Back

RED Unfiltered is Back

We are so excited to bring back this fan-favorite cabaret once again! Starring Diana "Red" Kyle and a few of her friends, Red Unfiltered is Back is sure to bring the classic comedy, music, and mayhem to your night! Performing at Doc's at the Ivey, join us Tuesday, September 15th at 6:30PM for all your favorite stories, songs, and antics; and experience a few new ones!

Doc's at the Ivey
30
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ray Kennedy
7049068002
kennedyent323@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Diana "Red" Kyle
Doc's at the Ivey
11 Dock St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401