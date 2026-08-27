RED Unfiltered is Back
RED Unfiltered is Back
We are so excited to bring back this fan-favorite cabaret once again! Starring Diana "Red" Kyle and a few of her friends, Red Unfiltered is Back is sure to bring the classic comedy, music, and mayhem to your night! Performing at Doc's at the Ivey, join us Tuesday, September 15th at 6:30PM for all your favorite stories, songs, and antics; and experience a few new ones!
Doc's at the Ivey
30
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ray Kennedy
7049068002
kennedyent323@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Diana "Red" Kyle
Doc's at the Ivey
11 Dock StWilmington, North Carolina 28401