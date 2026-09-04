Passing the Torch to the Next Generation: An Evening with Heidi St. John & Immanuel Jarvis

Every generation has the responsibility of preparing the next. Are we equipping our children and grandchildren to understand, value, and preserve the freedoms that have shaped our nation?

Join Rising Tide Education for All for an inspiring evening featuring nationally recognized speaker, bestselling author, and podcaster Heidi St. John, along with special guest Immanuel Jarvis, President of the Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina. Together, they'll explore how each of us can better understand the principles that have shaped our nation, model them in our own lives, and confidently pass them on to the next generation.

For more than 20 years, Heidi has encouraged thousands of families across the country to engage thoughtfully in their communities, defend timeless values, and make a positive impact where they live. Through her books, speaking, and podcast, she has inspired audiences to think critically, engage respectfully, and become positive influences in their families and communities.

Joining Heidi will be Immanuel Jarvis, President of the Frederick Douglass Foundation of North Carolina, who will present:

"What Does God Think About the American Constitution?"

Together, these two dynamic speakers will offer an evening of thoughtful discussion on faith, freedom, education, and America's founding principles—equipping attendees with practical insight and renewed confidence to help preserve those principles for future generations.