We've got your Sunday afternoon plans covered!

Join us November 22nd from 3–6 PM as Paige Bacon brings her lovely voice and own spin to a fun mix of covers you know and love to your neighborhood brewery. Plus, Ti Elle’ aBee is back for round two with a Stuffed Popovers & Beer Pairing (3-6).

Come hungry, grab a pint, and enjoy a little live music and good company at Flytrap.