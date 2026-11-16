Paige Bacon live at Flytrap Brewing!
Paige Bacon live at Flytrap Brewing!
We've got your Sunday afternoon plans covered!
Join us November 22nd from 3–6 PM as Paige Bacon brings her lovely voice and own spin to a fun mix of covers you know and love to your neighborhood brewery. Plus, Ti Elle’ aBee is back for round two with a Stuffed Popovers & Beer Pairing (3-6).
Come hungry, grab a pint, and enjoy a little live music and good company at Flytrap.
Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina