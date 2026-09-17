Join Ponysaurus Brewing Co. for a fall Oyster Roast in the beer garden on Friday October 16th! From 6–9pm (or until the oysters are gone), enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters, locally sourced by Three Little Spats, served with corn on the cob and red potatoes.

🍺 Our beloved Oyster Saison is returning for the occasion, brewed with actual oyster shells!

Tickets include unlimited food are available now through October 13 or until they sell out! This is a casual, outdoor event perfect for seafood lovers and fall evenings in downtown Wilmington.