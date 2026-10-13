Old Wilmington Candlelight Tour
Old Wilmington Candlelight Tour
The Old Wilmington Candlelight tour is a cherished Wilmington tradition since 1974. This festive event invites locals and and visitors alike to step into the city's historical district, exploring architectural gems and historically significant homes and houses of worship, beautifully decorated for the season. This year the tour will feature the Latimer house, eight private historic homes open to the public, and five places of worship.
The Latimer House
$50
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Lower Cape Fear Historical Society, The Latimer House
910-762-0492
info@latimerhouse.org
The Latimer House
126 South 3rd. St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-762-0492
events@latimerhouse.org