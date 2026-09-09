OKTOBERFEST - 11th Annual Under the Bridge

Waterline Brewing Company’s 11th Annual Oktoberfest returns Saturday, October 3 for its biggest celebration of the year under the bridge! Gates open at noon with festivities beginning at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Celebrate Oktoberfest with live music from Harbour Towne Fest Band, German-inspired food, fresh-baked Crofton Pretzels, local food trucks, craft beer, lawn games, contests, and plenty of Oktoberfest traditions. Guests are encouraged to break out their lederhosen and dirndls for the Best Dressed Contest and bring their favorite stein—or grab one at Waterline.

VIP tickets are also available and include a dedicated VIP entrance, a reserved four-person table for the duration of the event, and a complimentary pitcher of beer.

Join Waterline at 721 Surry Street in Wilmington for a full afternoon of beer, food, music and Bavarian-style fun. Prost!

Saturday, October 3 | Gates at 12 p.m. | Festivities at 1 p.m. | Free Admission