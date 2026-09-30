Oak Island Art Guild - Arts by the Shore Art Exhibition and Sale
Oak Island Art Guild - Arts by the Shore Art Exhibition and Sale
Celebrate three decades of local creativity at the 30th Annual Arts by the Shore Art Exhibition and Sale, presented by the Oak Island Art Guild.
The much-anticipated exhibition will take place at the Homer E. Wright Event Center, 4136 Southport-Supply Road SE in St. James, on:
• Friday, October 30, from 1–5 pm
• Saturday, October 31, from 11am – 3 pm
Visitors are invited to enjoy wine and cheese while exploring and shopping an inspiring collection of original 2-D and 3-D artwork created by talented local artists. From paintings and mixed media to sculpture and other distinctive works, Arts by the Shore offers a vibrant opportunity to experience the artistic spirit of the coastal community—and to own a one-of-a-kind work of art.
The 2026 exhibition will be judged by Elise Stein, a professional painter, muralist, and art educator. Artists will be recognized for outstanding work in their respective categories during an awards ceremony beginning at 3pm on Saturday, October 31.
A Call for Artists is posted on oakislandartguild.org and will remain open until October 23, 2026 | 5pm.