We are celebrating our 19th Annual New Year's Noon this year! Join the Museum for Wilmington's signature family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration, where kiddos can play and reflect on 2026, all while getting excited for the New Year! This iconic event will culminate with another EPIC confetti toss and juice toast to ring in the new year! Activities for the event include creating a crow, collaborating on a New Year’s mural, crafting streamer sticks, and more!