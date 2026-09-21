Music@First Presents Domonique Launey
Music@First Presents Domonique Launey
Please join Domonique Launey as she performs classical works by Rachmaninoff, Scarlatti, and Beethoven. Launey will also include short works of women composers such as C. Schumann, Hensel, Beach, and Moore.
Various pieces will be in remembrance of 9/11 as we celebrate the enduring human spirit and the profound power of music to unite us all in hope.
“Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light.”
Helen Keller
First Presbyterian Church Wilmington
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church
9107626688
jordan@firstonthird.org
Artist Group Info
Domonique Launey
First Presbyterian Church Wilmington
125 South 3rd StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
9107626688
hello@firstonthird.org