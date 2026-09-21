Music@First Presents Domonique Launey

Please join Domonique Launey as she performs classical works by Rachmaninoff, Scarlatti, and Beethoven. Launey will also include short works of women composers such as C. Schumann, Hensel, Beach, and Moore.

Various pieces will be in remembrance of 9/11 as we celebrate the enduring human spirit and the profound power of music to unite us all in hope.

“Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light.”

Helen Keller