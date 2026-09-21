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Music@First Presents Domonique Launey

Music@First Presents Domonique Launey

Please join Domonique Launey as she performs classical works by Rachmaninoff, Scarlatti, and Beethoven. Launey will also include short works of women composers such as C. Schumann, Hensel, Beach, and Moore.

Various pieces will be in remembrance of 9/11 as we celebrate the enduring human spirit and the profound power of music to unite us all in hope.

“Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light.”
Helen Keller

First Presbyterian Church Wilmington
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church
9107626688
jordan@firstonthird.org
www.firstonthird.org

Artist Group Info

Domonique Launey
First Presbyterian Church Wilmington
125 South 3rd Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9107626688
hello@firstonthird.org