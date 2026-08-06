Milford Manor Murder Mystery Dinner
Milford Manor Murder Mystery Dinner
Step into an evening of mystery, laughter, and great food at Milford Event Space's original Murder Mystery Dinner! Guests will enjoy dinner, drinks, and an interactive whodunit where teams work together to uncover clues, question suspects, and solve the crime before the killer gets away. No acting or memorizing lines is required, making this experience perfect for first-time detectives and seasoned sleuths alike. Join us on Sunday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m. for the debut event at Wilmington's newest intimate event venue. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
Milford Event Space
$60
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
djacobs@theshuckinshack.com
Milford Event Space
408 N. 3rd StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
9105477725
milfordeventspace@gmail.com