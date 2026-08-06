Milford Manor Murder Mystery Dinner

Step into an evening of mystery, laughter, and great food at Milford Event Space's original Murder Mystery Dinner! Guests will enjoy dinner, drinks, and an interactive whodunit where teams work together to uncover clues, question suspects, and solve the crime before the killer gets away. No acting or memorizing lines is required, making this experience perfect for first-time detectives and seasoned sleuths alike. Join us on Sunday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m. for the debut event at Wilmington's newest intimate event venue. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.