Merry and Bright-A Holiday of Lights at the Grove

Historic Poplar Grove rings in the 2026 holiday season with 4 weeks of “Merry and Bright,” a dazzling festival of lights and holiday magic. Prepare for a totally interactive, no time limit evening full of curated, one of a kind lighted and themed scenes that will take you through hidden gardens, under the sea and beyond. The ancient Oaks of the Grove cascade with lights, 30 themed and magnificently decorated Christmas trees inspire delight, roaring fire-pits and marshmallow roasting areas create cozy memories, different food trucks each night tickle the taste buds, snow machines elicit squeals of joy and indoor barns bustle with culinary delights, adult specialty libations, wine and beer and arts and craft vendors.

Back for Year 5 is Santa Earl, a professional and vetted Santa who has won over the hearts of little ones as they’ve grown up with him. Mr. Twister’s balloon creations will be in The Big Top Tent and the Historic 1850’s Manor House will be decked out in its Victorian finest for you to take in the cozy sights and sounds of the Holiday Season.

Santa, Mr. Twister, marshmallow roasting, letters to Santa, letters to the troops at the vintage USO, a walk-through of the Victorian manor and all the photo ops you can handle are INCLUDED with paid admission of $10 per person (all ages) in advance ( under 2 years old are free ), $12 at the gate. Tickets are available at www.poplargrove.org or at the entry kiosk the night of, although capacity restrictions may apply. There is plenty of free parking and overflow parking will be available at Scotts Hill Baptist Church, located behind our site. You can come anytime you like during the evening of the date selected and stay as long as you like for the ultimate interactive experience! Pre-sale purchased tickets may also be changed at any time before your booked date by contacting us.

Show runs from Friday, November 27th to Tuesday, December 22nd from 5pm-9pm.

Poplar Grove is a non-profit organization and 250 year old Historic site with all funds raised helping us continue our mission of “Education, Conservation and Preservation.”

See website for details or follow us on Facebook at “farmersmarketpoplargrove” and poplar_grove on Instagram.

