40 YEARS AGO, STEPHEN KING DID A MOUNTAIN OF COCAINE AND DECIDED TRUCKS WERE SCARY.

​The result? MAXIMUM OVERDRIVE (1986) — the gloriously unhinged, AC/DC-powered, Wilmington-filmed cinematic train wreck that proved being a master of horror doesn't necessarily mean you should be allowed near a director's chair.

​Now, 40 years later, we're bringing this hometown disaster back to Wilmington, NC, for the merciless public humiliation it so richly deserves!

​🎬 WELCOME TO MAXIMUM OVERDRIVE: FLICK ROAST!

​Imagine Mystery Science Theater 3000 and RiffTrax getting drunk, stealing a semi-truck, and driving it straight through Stephen King's artistic credibility.

​Join three professional smartasses as they unleash a relentless barrage of jokes, insults, and wildly inappropriate commentary over one of the most spectacularly ridiculous cult horror movies ever made.

​YOUR LICENSED COMEDIC DEMOLITION CREW:

​PAUL KELLY – A legend of the Chicago comedy scene with 50 years of experience on the road. He's survived hecklers, hostile audiences, and five decades of highway travel, but at 76, the sight of a homicidal Green Goblin truck might finally convince him to retire. He's not afraid of artificial intelligence. He's afraid of an artificially intelligent lawnmower getting his heart rate above what Medicare recommends.

​REID PEGRAM – Hailing from Atlanta, Reid co-founded Attention Horse: Comedy for Nerds, making him uniquely qualified to dissect the scientific, technological, and narrative stupidity of a movie where an alien comet gives a soda machine the ability to commit murder. Finally, a man who can explain why the motor coaches are homicidal, but the screenplay is brain-dead.

​STEPH STIGMA – Wilmington's own smart-mouthed weirdo, bringing a lifetime of questionable media consumption, weaponized sarcasm, and a deeply unhealthy appreciation for cinematic train wrecks. She'll be doing what she does best: talking shit about something she genuinely loves.

​PLUS: Additional jokes from award-winning comedy writers Ryan McKee and Meghan Cook, because apparently three comedians weren't enough to punish this movie properly.

​Killer machines! Exploding trucks! A homicidal lawnmower! Emilio Estevez making career choices! And enough questionable filmmaking decisions to keep three comedians gainfully employed for an entire evening!