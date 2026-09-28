© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Macabre Music Concert w/ Charming Disaster + Churchyard Ghost

Macabre Music Concert w/ Charming Disaster + Churchyard Ghost

A VERY special Halloween inspired Music lineup!
If you like Tim Burton, Edward Gorey, Tom Waits, Dresden Dolls, Death By Murder,
or Nick Cave, THIS is the show for you.
Haunting melodies, eerie lyrics and catchy hooks await.

Get tickets here!
tiny.cc/charmingbarzarre26

CHARMING DISASTER- A goth-folk musical duo based in Brooklyn, NY, formed in 2012 by Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris. Inspired by the macabre humor of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the Americana tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret, they write playfully dark songs that tell stories about death, crime, myth, magic, folklore, science, and the occult.
@charmingdisasterband

CHURCHYARD GHOST:

Churchyard Ghost is a Wilmington, NC Southern Gothic/dark folk band blending dark folk, Southern rock, blues, jazz and spooky big-band swing. Their songs lean heavily into storytelling—murder, devilry, death, sin and other macabre Southern tales.
@churchyardghost

Barzarre
10.00
09:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Barzarre
9107632223
thebarzarre@gmail.com
http://barzarre.com

Artist Group Info

Charming Disaster
thebarzarre@gmail.com
Charmingdisaster.com
Barzarre
1610 Castle St
Wilmington , 28401
(910) 763-2223
thebarzarre@gmail.com
www.Barzarre.com