Macabre Music Concert w/ Charming Disaster + Churchyard Ghost

A VERY special Halloween inspired Music lineup!

If you like Tim Burton, Edward Gorey, Tom Waits, Dresden Dolls, Death By Murder,

or Nick Cave, THIS is the show for you.

Haunting melodies, eerie lyrics and catchy hooks await.

Get tickets here!

tiny.cc/charmingbarzarre26

CHARMING DISASTER- A goth-folk musical duo based in Brooklyn, NY, formed in 2012 by Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris. Inspired by the macabre humor of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the Americana tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret, they write playfully dark songs that tell stories about death, crime, myth, magic, folklore, science, and the occult.

@charmingdisasterband

CHURCHYARD GHOST:

Churchyard Ghost is a Wilmington, NC Southern Gothic/dark folk band blending dark folk, Southern rock, blues, jazz and spooky big-band swing. Their songs lean heavily into storytelling—murder, devilry, death, sin and other macabre Southern tales.

@churchyardghost

