Local Chapter live at Flytrap Brewing!

Make your way to Flytrap this Sunday for an afternoon of small-batch brews, live music, and a little something sweet OR savory!

From 3–6 PM, Local Chapter will be filling the beer garden with their laid-back acoustic sound. This collaborative project features longtime North Carolina songwriters Paul Edelman and Brad Heller, sharing a rich catalog of original songs that chronicle the American experience.

And while you’re here, be sure to stop by the Ti Elle’ aBee pop-up table from 3–6 PM to experience our curated Popovers & Beer Pairing—because a Sunday afternoon beer is even better with a little something to snack on.

Come settle in, grab a pint, and stay awhile.