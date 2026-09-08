LIVERFEST 2026: market. music. and more. - Fermental

Hello, Wilmington. Join the folks at Fermental as we celebrate the Cape Fear region with a weekend of live music, local vendors, local food, and more.

Accompanied by a super selection of beer, wine, and spirits this weekend of wonder is a downsized family-friendly alternative to the recently displaced Riverfest, a Wilmington tradition since 1979.

LIVERFEST 2006: It's beautiful. It's bingeworthy.

Featuring LOCAL vendors that have been affected by the cancellation of Riverfest 2026, Fermental welcomes you to join us in the Cargo District for LIVERFEST:

Explore. Discover. Drink.

With a short notice withdrawal many local vendors have been planning for Riverfest for several months, so we're trying to keep the entrepreneurial energy afloat with LIVERFEST 2026.

A limited number of vendors will be set up 12pm-5pm each day.

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The LIVER is the largest internal organ in the human body, weighing about three pounds and performing over 500 vital functions to keep you alive. The liver processes alcohol by breaking it down with various enzymes. The liver is our friend. We all need livers.

It would take approximately 1,300 adult livers to reach across the Cape Fear River from downtown Wilmington.

This event benefits the American Liver Foundation, a non-profit organization that facilitates, advocates, and promotes education, support, and research for the prevention, treatment, and cure of liver disease.

Family friendly. Pet friendly.

FREE PARKING is available throughout the Cargo District.

Call 910-821-0362 for more information.