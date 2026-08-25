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Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing! - Tom Choiniere

Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing! - Tom Choiniere

Live Music Sunday is calling! Spend your afternoon at Flytrap Brewing with Tom Choiniere from 3–6pm, bringing a fun mix of looper-driven classic & contemporary pop, rock, acoustic tunes, and instrumental bossa nova jazz.

And come hungry! The New England Peddlah will be rolling in from 3–6pm with his “wicked good” New England-inspired eats. Pair your favorite Flytrap brew with a stacked sandwich and settle in for a Sunday well spent.

Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina