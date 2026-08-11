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Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing! ~ Kris Anderson

Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing! ~ Kris Anderson

Live Music Sunday at Flytrap!

Make your Sunday a little more fun with Kris Anderson, joining us all the way from Atlanta! A talented performer, songwriter, and session guitar player, Kris will be bringing his soulful musical stylings to Flytrap from 3–6 PM.

Live Music Sunday at Flytrap!
Make your Sunday a little more fun with Kris Anderson, joining us all the way from Atlanta! A talented performer, songwriter, and session guitar player, Kris will be bringing his soulful musical stylings to Flytrap from 3–6 PM.

And because Sundays are better with good food, Wasabi Wheels is rolling in from 3–6 PM with fresh sushi rolls, poke, teriyaki bowls & more!

Plus, don’t forget Takeaway Sundays — enjoy 25% off all bottles and 32 oz crowlers to-go so you can take a little Flytrap home with you. 🍻

Come grab a pint, enjoy some live music, and make a Sunday afternoon of it!

Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina