Landfall Foundation Annual Holiday Marketplace
Landfall Foundation Annual Holiday Marketplace
The 15th annual Holiday Marketplace is a treasured Wilmington tradition. Over 50 local artisans and vendors selling clothing, holiday gifts, home decor, jewelry and more! Proceeds benefit the Landfall Foundation's grants programs for local nonprofits. Open to the public. Tickets at www.landfallfoundation.org/events.
The Country Club of Landfall
$30 and $45 day of event
03:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Landfall Foundation
n/a
info@landfallfoundation.org
Artist Group Info
carlson@landfallfoundation.org
The Country Club of Landfall
800 Sunrunner PlWilmington, North Carolina 28405