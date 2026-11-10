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Landfall Foundation Annual Holiday Marketplace

Landfall Foundation Annual Holiday Marketplace

The 15th annual Holiday Marketplace is a treasured Wilmington tradition. Over 50 local artisans and vendors selling clothing, holiday gifts, home decor, jewelry and more! Proceeds benefit the Landfall Foundation's grants programs for local nonprofits. Open to the public. Tickets at www.landfallfoundation.org/events.

The Country Club of Landfall
$30 and $45 day of event
03:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Landfall Foundation
n/a
info@landfallfoundation.org
www.landfallfoundation.org

Artist Group Info

carlson@landfallfoundation.org
The Country Club of Landfall
800 Sunrunner Pl
Wilmington, North Carolina 28405