John Hussmann live at Flytrap Brewing!

Join us in the Flytrap Pumpkin Patch from 2–5 PM for live music from John Hussmann, jamming out with a whole lineup of favorites you know and love. Grab a pint, get cozy, and settle in for an afternoon of good tunes and fall vibes.

And come hungry! We’re welcoming The Foxes Boxes to the brewery for the first time from 1–4 PM, serving up Cuban pork sliders, Chicken with Brie, a Turkey Burger, and more.

Then, our friends from Gustu Peruano will be tagging in for dinner from 5–8 PM with their always-delicious Peruvian-style dishes. See you Saturday!