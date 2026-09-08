Jazz at CAM: Mangroove

Thursday, October 1

7 PM

Reception Hall

CAM Members: $40

Not-Yet Members: $60

Students: $15

Experience an evening of jazz, Latin rhythms, and polyrhythmic expression with Mangroove, led by percussionist, vocalist, and bandleader Manny Santos.

Originally from New Bedford, Massachusetts, Santos began performing professionally at age 15. Drawing inspiration from his Cape Verdean heritage, his music brings together jazz, Latin traditions, and global influences. While living in Boston, Santos further developed his craft through studies at New England Conservatory and Berklee College of Music, becoming an accomplished conga player along the way.

Over a career spanning more than 30 years, Santos has performed with artists including Kurt Elling, Donald Harrison, Maurice Starr, Steven Tyler, Ran Blake, Hilliard Greene, Walter Beasley, and the late Jaki Byard.

After moving to Wilmington in 2012, Santos created Mangroove, a collaborative project featuring musicians from across the region. The group’s energetic performances celebrate rhythm, improvisation, and the joy of making music together.