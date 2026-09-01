Jazz at CAM: Benny Hill Quartet

Wilmington saxophonist Benny Hill has performed with a diverse range of musical groups for more than thirty years. A specialist in jazz performance, Hill has shared the stage with Ray Codrington, Melvin Sparks, Slide Hampton, Percy Heath, Winard Harper, Ron Blake, Randy Johnston, Eddie Henderson, and New Orleans’ Dirty Dozen Brass Band. He has also performed with James Brown’s “Soul Generals” and opened for Edwin McCain and RatDog.

Enhance your experience by dining at CAM Café, located inside the museum. The café is open from 5 PM to 8 PM. Reserve your table by calling (910) 777-2363 or enjoy a drink before the concert starts at 7 PM.