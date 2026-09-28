J Candeed live at Avenue B

J Candeed is an energetic singer-songwriter based in Raleigh, North Carolina, traveling the country injecting his positive musical spirit into audiences far and wide. J Candeed blends elements of the hill-country blues, traditional bluegrass and psychedelic groove using a mandola, kick and snare drum.

Born and raised in Mississippi, he was not only immersed in the hypnotic grooves of R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough but also in the traditional gospel melodies ringing from the church pews.

