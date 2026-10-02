© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In His Steps - The Musical

In His Steps - The Musical

Based on the classic, best-selling novel by Charles M. Sheldon, In His Steps - The Musical is a compelling drama about a town turned upside down. When a local community - including a famous soprano, a newspaper editor, and a millionaire - is challenged to radically rethink how they make their everyday decisions, their lives and their city are forever transformed. Featuring beautiful music and a gripping story, this production highlights the incredible theatrical talent right here in Wilmington.

Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Canter
9.99-14.99
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Deo Gloria Performing Arts
info@dgpa.theater
https://dgpa.theater/

Artist Group Info

Luke Ertzberger
luke@dgpa.theater
https://dgpa.theater/
Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Canter
120 S. 2nd St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401