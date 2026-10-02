Based on the classic, best-selling novel by Charles M. Sheldon, In His Steps - The Musical is a compelling drama about a town turned upside down. When a local community - including a famous soprano, a newspaper editor, and a millionaire - is challenged to radically rethink how they make their everyday decisions, their lives and their city are forever transformed. Featuring beautiful music and a gripping story, this production highlights the incredible theatrical talent right here in Wilmington.