In His Steps - The Musical
In His Steps - The Musical
Based on the classic, best-selling novel by Charles M. Sheldon, In His Steps - The Musical is a compelling drama about a town turned upside down. When a local community - including a famous soprano, a newspaper editor, and a millionaire - is challenged to radically rethink how they make their everyday decisions, their lives and their city are forever transformed. Featuring beautiful music and a gripping story, this production highlights the incredible theatrical talent right here in Wilmington.
Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Canter
9.99-14.99
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Deo Gloria Performing Arts
info@dgpa.theater
Artist Group Info
Luke Ertzberger
luke@dgpa.theater
Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Canter
120 S. 2nd St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401