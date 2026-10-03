I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes: Modern American Masterworks

From psalms to contemporary expressions of faith and identity, this concert celebrates the extraordinary range and vitality of American choral music.

At the heart of the program is Leonard Bernstein’s iconic Chichester Psalms—a work of rhythmic energy, lyrical beauty, and spiritual intensity. Adolphus Hailstork’s I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes brings a distinct voice shaped by the richness of the African American musical tradition. Meanwhile, works by Margaret Bonds, Morten Lauridsen, and Karen Siegel reveal strikingly different perspectives on the American choral experience.

Featuring tenor Roderick George, the program moves between intimacy and grandeur, contemplation and celebration, creating an evening that invites us not simply to hear these voices, but to experience what they have to say.

A celebration of American music. A tapestry of voices. One uplifting afternoon.