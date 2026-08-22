Showtimes

Dates: Friday September 11, 2026 - Sunday September 20, 2026

Friday - Saturday Time: 7:30 pm

Sunday Time: 3:00 pm

Location: 2nd Street Stage Hannah Block

Historic USO/Community Arts Center

Dreamworks How to Train Your Dragon the Musical JR

Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture

In association with Universal Theatrical Group

Book & Lyrics by Kate Thomas Original Music & Lyrics by Veronica Mansour

Originally developed through the DreamWorks Theatricals/

Music Theatre International Emerging Writers Program

Based on the DreamWorks Animation hit, How to Train Your Dragon JR. brings fire-breathing action, epic adventure and big laughs to the stage.

Hiccup is a young Viking who defies tradition and befriends one of his deadliest foes – a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, the unlikely heroes fight against the odds to save both their worlds in this wonderful theatrical adaptation.

How to Train Your Dragon JR. was created through the DreamWorks Theatricals Emerging Writers Program, a collaboration between DreamWorks Theatricals, Music Theatre International, and NBC Universal.