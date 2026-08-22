How to Train Your Dragon the Musical Jr
How to Train Your Dragon the Musical Jr
Showtimes
Dates: Friday September 11, 2026 - Sunday September 20, 2026
Friday - Saturday Time: 7:30 pm
Sunday Time: 3:00 pm
Location: 2nd Street Stage Hannah Block
Historic USO/Community Arts Center
Dreamworks How to Train Your Dragon the Musical JR
Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture
In association with Universal Theatrical Group
Book & Lyrics by Kate Thomas Original Music & Lyrics by Veronica Mansour
Originally developed through the DreamWorks Theatricals/
Music Theatre International Emerging Writers Program
Based on the DreamWorks Animation hit, How to Train Your Dragon JR. brings fire-breathing action, epic adventure and big laughs to the stage.
Hiccup is a young Viking who defies tradition and befriends one of his deadliest foes – a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, the unlikely heroes fight against the odds to save both their worlds in this wonderful theatrical adaptation.
How to Train Your Dragon JR. was created through the DreamWorks Theatricals Emerging Writers Program, a collaboration between DreamWorks Theatricals, Music Theatre International, and NBC Universal.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM