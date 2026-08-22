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How to Train Your Dragon the Musical Jr

How to Train Your Dragon the Musical Jr

Showtimes
Dates: Friday September 11, 2026 - Sunday September 20, 2026
Friday - Saturday Time: 7:30 pm
Sunday Time: 3:00 pm
Location: 2nd Street Stage Hannah Block
Historic USO/Community Arts Center

Dreamworks How to Train Your Dragon the Musical JR
Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture
In association with Universal Theatrical Group
Book & Lyrics by Kate Thomas Original Music & Lyrics by Veronica Mansour
Originally developed through the DreamWorks Theatricals/
Music Theatre International Emerging Writers Program

Based on the DreamWorks Animation hit, How to Train Your Dragon JR. brings fire-breathing action, epic adventure and big laughs to the stage.
Hiccup is a young Viking who defies tradition and befriends one of his deadliest foes – a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, the unlikely heroes fight against the odds to save both their worlds in this wonderful theatrical adaptation.
How to Train Your Dragon JR. was created through the DreamWorks Theatricals Emerging Writers Program, a collaboration between DreamWorks Theatricals, Music Theatre International, and NBC Universal.

Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center
17.57
Every week through Sep 21, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Thalian Association Community Theatre
(910) 251-1788
communityartscenter@thalian.org
http://thalian.org
Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center
120 S. Second Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 251-1788
communityartscenter@thalian.org
http://thalian.org